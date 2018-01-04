'Surgical Strike': Prakash Raj Alleges His Popular Kannada Column Abruptly Stopped

Leading south Indian actor, Prakash Raj, who has been critical against communal politics in the country, today said his popular Kannada column has been abruptly stopped and called it a surgical strike by invisible hands.

“Surgical strike..my popular column in Kannada has been abruptly stopped . Dear INVISIBLE HANDS..do you think we can’t see you (sic),” the actor said on Twitter.

The national award winning actor, who also has several Bollywood films to his credit apart from his films in south Indian languages, had been critical of the central government over a host of issues ranging from demonetisation to Padmavati. He had first come out in public against right wing politics in India after the murder of his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh in September last year. He had also targeted the Prime Minister over his silence over Lankesh’s murder, calling Modi a “bigger actor” than him.

In November last year, he had slapped legal notice on BJP MP Pratap Simha seeking an apology for trolling him social media saying that the MP had “disturbed his personal life”.

On Thursday, he published a brief note on Twitter addressing those who are targeting him.

“To the obviously visible INVISIBLE HANDS, with every acts of yours..people can see your face behind the mask clearer...By blocking a platform where I was in conversation with my readers..do you seriously believe you can break the bond I shared with them #justasking (sic),” the actor wrote in his note.