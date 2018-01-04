The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 January 2018 Last Updated at 4:37 pm National

'Surgical Strike': Prakash Raj Alleges His Popular Kannada Column Abruptly Stopped

He has been critical of the right-wing and the central government over a host of issues ranging from Gauri Lankesh murder to 'Padmavati' film
Outlook Web Bureau
'Surgical Strike': Prakash Raj Alleges His Popular Kannada Column Abruptly Stopped
File Photo
'Surgical Strike': Prakash Raj Alleges His Popular Kannada Column Abruptly Stopped
outlookindia.com
2018-01-04T16:39:31+0530

Leading south Indian actor, Prakash Raj, who has been critical against communal politics in the country, today said his popular Kannada column has been abruptly stopped and called it a surgical strike by invisible hands.

“Surgical strike..my popular column in Kannada has been abruptly stopped . Dear INVISIBLE HANDS..do you think we can’t see you (sic),” the actor said on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

The national award winning actor, who also has several Bollywood films to his credit apart from his films in south Indian languages, had been critical of the central government over a host of issues ranging from demonetisation to Padmavati. He had first come out in public against right wing politics in India after the murder of his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh in September last year. He had also targeted the Prime Minister over his silence over Lankesh’s murder, calling Modi a “bigger actor” than him.

In November last year, he had slapped legal notice on BJP MP Pratap Simha seeking an apology for trolling him social media saying that the MP had “disturbed his personal life”.

On Thursday, he published a brief note on Twitter addressing those who are targeting him.

“To the obviously visible INVISIBLE HANDS, with every acts of yours..people can see your face behind the mask clearer...By blocking a platform where I was in conversation with my readers..do you seriously believe you can break the bond I shared with them #justasking (sic),” the actor wrote in his note.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Prakash Raj Karnataka Actor/Actress Right-Wing National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : For Women, Age Proof Mandatory For Visiting Sabarimala Temple In Kerala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters