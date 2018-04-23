The Website
23 April 2018

Supreme Court Stays Proceeding Against Salman For Alleged Remarks Against A Community

Outlook Web Bureau
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings and the enquiry initiated against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for allegedly making derogatory comments against 'Valmiki' community members during the promotion of film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission of senior advocate N K Kaul, representing Khan, that the proceedings be stayed.

The senior advocate said that some criminal cases were lodged against the actor at Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

The bench asked Kaul to provide the details of the cases pending against Khan and ordered that proceedings in those matters shall remain stayed.

Khan had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against the community during the promotion of Bollywood flick 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and subsequently several proceedings were lodged against him under penal provisions under the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

PTI

