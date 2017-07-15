Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Cow Vigilante Groups, Says PM Modi

During the all party meet ahead of monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that strict action will be taken against cow vigilante groups.

The remark has come amid a spurt of attacks by cow vigilantes and a wave of protests.

Last month, PM Modi had strongly condemned killing of people in the name of cow protection saying that it is not acceptable.

Delivering a speech to mark the centenary of the Sabarmati ashram and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a guru to Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said unleashing violence against others went against the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

"Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," he said.

(With PTI inputs)