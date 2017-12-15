Stay Put In Airline, Passengers Can’t Re-Enter Airport Terminal Even If Flight Is Delayed: CISF

Planning to travel via Delhi airport anytime soon? you may have to wait patiently inside the aircraft for hours in case your flight gets delayed due to the poor visibility as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said no to ‘reverse entry’.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the CISF at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has banned the 'reverse entry' of the passengers in case their flight gets delayed due low visibility. In recent times, flights are often getting delayed by more than 4-5 hours after the passengers have boarded the aircraft due to dense fog.

"It often takes 4-5 hours for the visibility to improve and passengers get uncomfortable inside the aircraft. Some even complain of breathlessness and suffocation in the closed space. To avoid the yearly inconvenience, the Delhi airport operator had requested CISF to allow reverse entry, where passengers can be brought back to the terminal from the boarding gate. But the CISF said it will be “a security concern as passengers will get mixed”. “Once the passenger leaves the departure terminal, they cannot enter from the boarding gate," reported The Hindustan Times quoting an official.

According to reports, the CISF has said that the only way to deal with the situation is by allowing the passengers to enter the airport via the 'Arrival' gate and go through the security check before again boarding the flight.

According to the weather department, dense fog is expected after December 17 and this season, more disruptions are expected in January.

In the meantime, at least 10 trains got cancelled and 25 got delayed in the national capital as the cold wave intensified on Friday. According to weather reports, Delhiites are expected to experience more cold waves in the coming week.