Statue of Unity Inauguration LIVE: 'Historic Moment For All Indians', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the world's tallest statue the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat. The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world's tallest.

At the launch ceremony, the PM poured soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue.

The dedication ceremony also punctuated byflypast of IAF aircraft and performances by cultural troupes.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

10:45 am: Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation: PM Modi.

10: 34 am: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity.

10:24 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives for the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue Of Unity'.

9:34 am: PM Modi pays homage to Sardar Patel on143rd birth anniversary

9 AM: Celebration underway ahead of the inauguration of the world's tallest statue in Gujarat

#WATCH: Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/ioafhMipKd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

08:45 am: Post our freedom movement, Sardar Patel worked hard to get more than 550 princely states together to make India one. It's only right that we remember him today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

08: 10 am: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is the tallest in the world should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

07:57 am: The word ' Sardar Patel ' connotes 'unified India' having Social & National Integration. Tributes on his Birth Anniversary: Vijay Rupani.

07:19 am: We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti: PM Modi.

The “Statue of Unity” is a symbol of both the unity of hearts and the geographical integrity of our motherland. It is a reminder that divided, we may not be even able to face ourselves. United, we can face the world and scale new heights of growth and glory: PM Modi

7 am: PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

