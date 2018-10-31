﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Statue of Unity Inauguration LIVE: 'Historic Moment For All Indians', Says PM Modi

Statue of Unity Inauguration LIVE: 'Historic Moment For All Indians', Says PM Modi

The 182 metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be dedicated to the nation on his birth anniversary.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 October 2018
Statue of Unity Inauguration LIVE: 'Historic Moment For All Indians', Says PM Modi
The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world's tallest.
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Statue of Unity Inauguration LIVE: 'Historic Moment For All Indians', Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2018-10-31T10:54:57+0530
Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the world's tallest statue the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat. The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world's tallest.

At the launch ceremony, the PM poured soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue.

The dedication ceremony also punctuated byflypast of IAF aircraft and performances by cultural troupes.

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About The World's Tallest Statue In Gujarat

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

10:45 am: Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation: PM Modi.

10: 34 am: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity.

10:24 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives for the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue Of Unity'.

9:34 am: PM Modi pays homage to Sardar Patel on143rd birth anniversary

9 AM: Celebration underway ahead of the inauguration of the world's tallest statue in Gujarat

08:45 am: Post our freedom movement, Sardar Patel worked hard to get more than 550 princely states together to make India one. It's only right that we remember him today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

08: 10 am: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is the tallest in the world should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

07:57 am: The word ' Sardar Patel ' connotes 'unified India' having Social & National Integration. Tributes on his Birth Anniversary: Vijay Rupani.

07:19 am: We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti: PM Modi.

The “Statue of Unity” is a symbol of both the unity of hearts and the geographical integrity of our motherland. It is a reminder that divided, we may not be even able to face ourselves. United, we can face the world and scale new heights of growth and glory: PM Modi

7 am: PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Gujarat Statue of Unity Monuments & Statues etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC To Hear Petitions On Rafale Deal Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters