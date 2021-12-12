Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
State Govts To Take Decision On Withdrawal Of Cases Filed Against Farmers: Union Minister Tomar

"The issue of law and order falls under the jurisdiction of state governments. So they will take a decision in this regard," Tomar said when asked about the withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during their agitation.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. | PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

2021-12-12T21:32:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 9:32 pm

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said since law and order is a state subject, a decision on withdrawal of the cases registered against farmers during their anti-farm laws protest will be taken by the respective state governments.

Talking to reporters, he also welcomed the farmers' decision to call off the agitation. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an amalgamation of various farmer unions that spearheaded the protest against the three contentious farm laws, had on Thursday announced the suspension of its over a year-long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP.

"The issue of law and order falls under the jurisdiction of state governments. So they will take a decision in this regard," Tomar said when asked about the withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during their agitation. The letter sent to the SKM by the Centre said the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have agreed to withdraw cases against farmers with immediate effect. Cases registered against farmers in Delhi and other states will also be withdrawn, he added.

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Singh Tomar Guna Madhya Pradesh Minimum Support Price (MSP) Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Farmer's Protest Agriculture Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)
