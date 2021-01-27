January 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denies Using Racist Insults In Heated Romelu Lukaku Clash - VIDEO

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denies Using Racist Insults In Heated Romelu Lukaku Clash - VIDEO

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic traded insults with Inter's Romelu Lukaku in the derby but said he did not use racist insults

Omnisport 27 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denies Using Racist Insults In Heated Romelu Lukaku Clash - VIDEO
Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Screengrab: Twitter
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Denies Using Racist Insults In Heated Romelu Lukaku Clash - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T20:30:34+05:30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has denied using racist insults when he clashed with Romelu Lukaku during Milan's 2-1 derby defeat to Inter on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Ibrahimovic turned from hero to villain in the Coppa Italia quarter-final tie at San Siro, scoring the opening goal before he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

The Milan talisman had been shown a yellow card following a heated confrontation with his former Manchester United team-mate Lukaku late in the first half.

Ibrahimovic appeared to tell Belgium striker Lukaku to "Go do your voodoo s***, you little donkey" as the pair exchanged words and went head-to-head.

The strikers had to be separated as they continued to trade insults after the half-time whistle was blown, but Ibrahimovic on Wednesday stated he was not guilty of any racist abuse.

He posted on Twitter: "In ZLATAN's world there is no place for RACISM. We are all the same race - we are all equal!! We are all PLAYERS some better then [sic] others."

It is claimed Ibrahimovic's "voodoo" reference was in relation to Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri claiming in 2018 that Lukaku refused to extend his contract at Goodison Park because a "voodoo message" told him to join Chelsea. He ended up moving to United.

Lukaku equalised from the penalty spot after Ibrahimovic was dismissed and Christian Eriksen dramatically put Inter through with a sublime free-kick deep into stoppage time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out Of Juventus Squad For Coppa Italia Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Zlatan Ibrahimovic Romelu Lukaku Football Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) Juventus Inter Milan Racism Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos