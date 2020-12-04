Zinedine Zidane Has Earned The Right To Continue Coaching Real Madrid - Iker Casillas

Zinedine Zidane is a "magnificent coach" who has earned the right to stay on and turn things around at Real Madrid, according to club icon Iker Casillas. (More Football News)

The Frenchman's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been called into question on the back of one win in five matches in all competitions.

Madrid have won half of their 10 LaLiga matches and are down in fourth, while their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League hang in the balance.

A horror 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk left Zidane's men third in Group B and needing to beat Borussia Monchengladbach on matchday six next week to guarantee progression.

Zidane guided Madrid to three successive Champions League titles in his first stint in charge and won a second LaLiga title last term.

Amid growing rumours the 48-year-old is close to being sacked by president Florentino Perez, Casillas believes his former team-mate has done enough to warrant more trust.

"Zizou is a magnificent coach, a good friend and will do everything possible to have Madrid as high up as possible," he told AS.

"You cannot live in the past, but he has earned the right for trust."

Sergio Ramos is another who faces an uncertain period in the Spanish capital, with the long-serving defender's contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have offered Ramos a big-money contract, but Casillas is hopeful Madrid's captain will stay put.

"Sergio is an emblem of Real Madrid and it is best if he is in Madrid," he said.

Goalkeeping great Casillas announced his retirement in August, having not played a game since suffering a heart attack in training with Porto on May 1 last year.

He has previously talked up the prospect of returning to Madrid, the club he made 725 appearances for after emerging through their youth ranks, in an advisory role.

Speaking upon picking up an award for his sporting achievements, Casillas reiterated he considers Madrid to be his "home".

"This is an award for my whole career, for many years," he said. "Along that path I have to thank many people that I had with me, not forgetting my coaches, all my team-mates, the sacrifice of my parents and the clubs I have had.

"Real Madrid, which is my home and the club that gave me another opportunity to discover another way of life, and also Porto and the national team."

