Indian cricketing legend and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has expressed his opinion regarding Yuvraj Singh's retirement. The 60-year-old opined that India's 2011 World Cup hero deserved a farewell match.

Speaking during the launch of fantasy sports platform 'Apne11', Dev revealed that the Chandigarh lad will have a spot in his all-time starting XI. Yuvraj announced his retirement from cricket after 17 years of playing, where he entertained fans to a devastating level.

Yuvraj had revealed that six months after he played his final game for India, BCCI offered him a chance to play a farewell match., if he didn't pass the mandatory 'Yo Yo' fitness test. Yuvi apparently rejected the offer and decided to retire quietly.

The Indian sporting icon said, "Yuvraj will be in my all-time eleven whenever I sit down to make my team. I would love to see a player like him get the farewell from the ground than he saying 'I am retired'."

The Haryana Hurricane feels that the way Yuvraj played cricket, was amazing. He quipped, " The way he is looked up to, what he has gone through in his life (battling cancer). I wish him even better than what he achieved on the cricket field."

(Inputs from PTI)