﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Yuvraj Singh Will Be In My All-Time Starting XI, Says India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev

Yuvraj Singh Will Be In My All-Time Starting XI, Says India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket after 17 years of playing the sport. The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero didn't get a farewell match, which has been talked about a lot by Indian cricketing contemporaries. Now Kapil Dev has also given his say regarding it.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
Yuvraj Singh Will Be In My All-Time Starting XI, Says India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev opined that Yuvraj Singh deserved a farewell match.
Twitter
Yuvraj Singh Will Be In My All-Time Starting XI, Says India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T16:13:56+0530

Indian cricketing legend and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has expressed his opinion regarding Yuvraj Singh's retirement. The 60-year-old opined that India's 2011 World Cup hero deserved a farewell match.

Speaking during the launch of fantasy sports platform 'Apne11', Dev revealed that the Chandigarh lad will have a spot in his all-time starting XI. Yuvraj announced his retirement from cricket after 17 years of playing, where he entertained fans to a devastating level.

Yuvraj had revealed that six months after he played his final game for India, BCCI offered him a chance to play a farewell match., if he didn't pass the mandatory 'Yo Yo' fitness test. Yuvi apparently rejected the offer and decided to retire quietly.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Stunning Statement About 'Very Patriotic' Yuvraj Singh

The Indian sporting icon said, "Yuvraj will be in my all-time eleven whenever I sit down to make my team. I would love to see a player like him get the farewell from the ground than he saying 'I am retired'." 

ALSO READ: Records And Milestones: Yuvraj Singh's Amazing India Career In Numbers

The Haryana Hurricane feels that the way Yuvraj played cricket, was amazing. He quipped, " The way he is looked up to, what he has gone through in his life (battling cancer). I wish him even better than what he achieved on the cricket field."

(Inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yuvraj Singh Kapil Dev New Delhi Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Cricket - World Cup 2011 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Priyanka Chopra To Be Conferred With UNICEF USA Humanitarian Award
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters