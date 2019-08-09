You'll Never Pork Alone – English Club Unveils Sausage-Themed Kit

﻿
After producing a hot dog strip last term, Non-League club AFC Bedale have unveiled a new kit featuring sausage, mashed potatoes and peas

Omnisport 09 August 2019
It's not the first time Bedale have attracted attention for quirky kits, as their 2018-19 effort had outfield players essentially dressed as hot dogs.
English non-League club AFC Bedale unveiled a new sausage-themed kit and it is arguably among the worst to ever be worn on a football pitch.

It's not the first time Bedale have attracted attention for quirky kits, as their 2018-19 effort had outfield players essentially dressed as hot dogs.

Clearly, it's felt they were on to a winner.

Sausages and mashed potatoes are emblazoned across the front of the new shirt, while peas cover the shoulders and arms in a truly bizarre ensemble.

While their latest offering looks as though Bedale are taking the pea, they confirmed the strip will be worn as an alternate to their home jersey.

Although it has caused a stir for its ludicrousness, £5 from every sale will go to charity.

