Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Cops 'Shamelessly' Take Selfies With Accused Sushil Kumar - See Viral Pics

On the day a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, policemen in uniform were seen having a photo session with the disgraced Olympian. (More Sports News)

The photographs, as seen below, have gone viral with many slamming the "utter shameless" act. These photographs were taken while the two-time Olympic medallist was shifting to Tihar jail.

And none of them wore masks.

#SushilKumar smiling away while getting clicked with the cops responsible for his security during his transfer to Tihar Jail. pic.twitter.com/a4LrDqsQyV — Kritsween Walia (@kritsween) June 25, 2021

Look at #SushilKumar's face and it looks like he is going to the stadium, not the jail.#DelhiPolice #DelhiPolice men took photo while shifting Sushil Kumar to Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/jkRMgjrJnF — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) June 25, 2021

The utter shameless. The impunity. The remorseless soul. And we knew wrestlers are attached to the soil of our motherland. This is not it.



Hope justice prevails.#SushilKumar #sushilkumararrested pic.twitter.com/GWWbZOYd6a — Sourav Bhakat (@srv_speaks) June 25, 2021

Chal bhayia Selfie ðÂÂÂ¤³ le le re..

pictures of two-time Olympic medallist #SushilKumar - who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium. Photo session of Sushil Kumar with police personnel. pic.twitter.com/tkSwiwxZUU — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 25, 2021

1: Girl going to hostel for the first time

Pic 2: Boy going to the Jail#SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/VziexuL39M — à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ (@RakeshP38932322) June 25, 2021

The 38-year-old was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Sushil, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

