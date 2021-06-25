June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Cops 'Shamelessly' Take Selfies With Accused Sushil Kumar - See Viral Pics

Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Cops 'Shamelessly' Take Selfies With Accused Sushil Kumar - See Viral Pics

Sushil Kumar, facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail, where he will be in judicial custody till July 9

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Cops 'Shamelessly' Take Selfies With Accused Sushil Kumar - See Viral Pics
Sushil Kumar, wearing red t-shirt, poses with a group of Delhi police officials.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Wrestler Murder Case: Delhi Cops 'Shamelessly' Take Selfies With Accused Sushil Kumar - See Viral Pics
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T21:20:05+05:30

On the day a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, policemen in uniform were seen having a photo session with the disgraced Olympian. (More Sports News)

The photographs, as seen below, have gone viral with many slamming the "utter shameless" act. These photographs were taken while the two-time Olympic medallist was shifting to Tihar jail.

And none of them wore masks.

The 38-year-old was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Sushil, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shooting World Cup: Indian Women's 10m Air Pistol Team Settles For Bronze

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sushil Kumar Wrestling Murder Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos