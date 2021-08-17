Led-by Reigning World Champion Komolika Bari Youth Archery Medallists Meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

World Youth Archery Championship winners met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur during an event on Tuesday. The minister congratulated the archers for making the nation proud. Team India registered a total of 15 medals – 8 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze, from the Archery Youth World Championships held in Wroclaw, Poland. (More Sports News)

Thakur heaped praise on the diversified and existing talent pool the country has at the grassroots level. “It is overwhelming to see so many of our youth across the country are bringing laurels to across all sports and going forward, it gives us major hopes. I congratulate all the young archers and wish them all the luck in the competitions ahead,” Thakur said.

The gold medalists included the Cadet Compound Women’s Team, the Cadet Compound Men’s Team, the Junior Recurve Men’s Team, the Cadet Recurve Men’s Team, the Cadet Compound Men’s Team, the Cadet Recurve Mixed Team, the Junior Recurve Mixed Team and Komolika Bari, who won the gold in the Junior Recurve Women’s Individual event.

Komolika, who won two gold medals, in the individual and the mixed doubles events, also won the coveted medal at the 2019 World Cadet Championships.

A part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core team, Komalika, is a TATA Academy product. She became the national champion in women’s Individual Recurve at the 41st NTPC Junior Archery National Championship held in Dehradun in March 2021.

Reigning under-18 world champion Komalika made a perfect transition to the U-21 age group, winning the junior title and become the second Indian after Deepika Kumari to achieve the feat.

The silver medallists from the Poland meet, meanwhile, included Priya Gurjar, who won the Cadet Compound Individual Event and Sakshi Chaudhary from the Compound Junior Individual (Men and Women) event.

The bronze medalists included Parneet Kaur in the Compound Cadet Women’s category, Rishabh Yadav in the Compound Junior Individual (Men and Women) event, Manjiri Manoj Alone and Bishal Changmai in the Recurve Cadet Individual (Men and Women) event as well as the Cadet Recurve Women’s Team.

