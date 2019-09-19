World Wrestling Championships: Doing My Best To Win Gold Medal In 2020 Olympics, Says Vinesh Phogat – WATCH

﻿
Vinesh Phogat defeated Maria Prevolraki in the World Wrestling Championships' bronze medal bout. She also revealed that she would try her best in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2019
Vinesh Phogat won her first World Championships' medal.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T11:25:45+0530

Vinesh Phogat sealed her place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also won a bronze in the World Wrestling Championships. Having never won a medal in this competition before, the Indian defeated Maria Prevolraki by fall to win the medal. Speaking to the media after her match, she revealed that she would build on her momentum and try to win a gold in Tokyo.

"I am feeling very happy. This is my first world medal. For 5 years, I have been trying and trying and now I changed my weight category from 50 to 53 and finally, I won this medal and Olympic quota for my country. A very proud moment for me," she said.

ALSO READ: World Championships 2019: Vinesh Phogat's Balance Is Like A Gyroscope, Says India's Foreign Wrestling Coach Andrew Cook

"It's only been 10 months since I changed my weight category. And I am very happy to win this medal. It's a very, very, very happy moment for me," she quipped.

When asked about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, she said, "I have won my quota for 53 kg for my country. I hope what I left in Rio, I will be taking in Tokyo. I am doing my best to win a gold in Tokyo."

Next Story : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Bow Out Of China Open
