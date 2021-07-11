Wimbledon 2021: Indian-American Samir Banerjee Wins Boys' Singles Title

When Novak Djokovic's name was being announced for his Wimbledon 2021, Gentlemen's final against Matteo Berrettini at the Centre Court, at No.1 Court, an American player of Indian origin was wrapping up the first set of Boys' Singles final. (More Tennis News)

Samir Banerjee, 17, slogged it out to take the first set against fellow American Victor Lilov, 7-5 in 48 minutes. But it didn't take much longer to wrap up the match, winning the second set 6-3. The match lasted one hour and 22 minutes.

In the semis, Banerjee beat Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France in three sets.

Despite the big win, Banerjee is likely to leave the tour to attend college at the Columbia University, where he is expected to pursue a degree in either economics or political science.

The last time an Indian player won a singles junior Grand Slam title was when Yuki Bhambri (2009 Australian Open). Before him, Leander Paes (Wimbledon 1990, US Open 1991), Ramesh Krishnan (French Open and Wimbledon 1979) and Ramanathan Krishnan (Wimbledon 1954) had won junior singles Majors.

