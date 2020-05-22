Amid talks of possible postponement of the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal has said that the Indian cricket board will not push for rescheduling the mega event in Australia.

"Why should the BCCI suggest postponing the Twenty20 World Cup?" Reuters reported Dhumal as saying.

With all cricket around the world suspended since March due to COVID-19, there is still no clarity on the fate of ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

"We'll discuss it in the meeting and whatever is appropriate, (the ICC) will take a call... If the Australia government announces that the tournament will happen and Cricket Australia is confident they can handle it, it will be their call. BCCI would not suggest anything," he added.

But he said that if the T20 World Cup is postponed, the BCCI would consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October/November.

"If we have the window available, and depending on what all can be organised, we'll decide accordingly," he added. "We can't presume that it's not happening and go on planning."

The 16-team event is scheduled to take place in Australia between October 18 and November 15 this year.