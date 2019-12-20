Why Jasprit Bumrah Has Made Rahul Dravid Angry

It looks like India national cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has angered Rahul Dravid, with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore refusing to conduct the pacer's fitness test. After some net sessions with Team India in Vishakapatnam, Bumrah left for Bangalore to undergo the mandatory fitness test ahead of his return to the national team.

(Cricket News)

The team at NCA, led by director Rahul Dravid had an issue with Bumrah using private specialists. Bumrah was refused a fitness test, with reports stating that the Dravid-led team are unsure as how can a test be conducted if Bumrah is using his own set of consultants.

Also, according to a TOI report, Bumrah had already informed the team management that he was not interested on going to the NCA. In fact Bumrah's hesitation comes after he was reportedly warned by senior players about "scary" experiences there.

The NCA had earlier decided to invite India trainer Nick Webb to Bangalore for the fitness test. But, Dravid has asked him not to come anymore.

According to TOI, sources at the NCA say, "Rahul (Dravid) is still very new to the NCA. It’s been just a few months since he has taken over. He’s still trying to comprehend how things have been functioning at the academy. To be fair to the NCA, more than 200 cricketers from across the country come there to train and learn. It’s not just about one or two individuals. Rahul is trying to put better systems in place."