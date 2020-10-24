Where To Watch Cricket Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In Dubai on Saturday evening, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad are making a last-ditch effort to clinch IPL 2020 playoff berths in UAE. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Thursday and KXIP upset IPL pace-setter Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday. The wins will boost belief in both KXIP and SRH camps that a spot in the last-four at the end of the league stage is not impossible. It's a must-win situation for almost all the teams in IPL now and that makes for a thrilling contest on the cards. Watch live streaming of KXIP vs SRH and also on live TV. (Live Blog | Scorecard | Points Table | News)

The Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch KXIP vs SRH live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

The first-leg clash between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in a 69-run win for SRH. The venue was Dubai and Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 201 runs for six wickets. Jonny Bairstow missed a well-deserved century by three runs but it was the England wicket-keeper-batsman's 160-run opening wicket stand with skipper David Warner (52) that took the match away from Kings XI Punjab.

Rashid Khan and SRH pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T. Natarajan then shared the wickets to restrict the KXIP batsmen. Nicholas Pooran smashed a 37-ball 77 but the rest of the KXIP batting just collapsed handing SRH a big win.

KXIP have a more settled look now. That is evident from the way they have been winning their recent games. The inclusion of Chris Gayle has definitely added muscle to the top order where skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have played leading roles in almost every game. Pooran has also proved his mettle and it was the West Indian's good work (53 off 28 balls) that saw KXIP surprise Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.

The KXIP vs SRH match will be an interesting one for sure. Watch it live.

