West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd ODI Cricket Match

With pride at stake, Sri Lanka will take the field against a dominant West Indies in the third and final ODI match on Sunday. The visitors lost the second match on Friday to concede the series 0-2. That's after losing the three-match T20I series 1-2. A win ahead of the Test series will salvage some pride for the visitors. (More Cricket News)

Windies won the first match by eight wickets in the 47th over after dismissing Sri Lanka for 232. But the second match went right down to the wire after Sri Lanka set a target of 274. Windies, thanks to a 192-run opening stand between Evin Lewis and Shai Hope and cool finishing by Nicholas Pooran, won the match with two balls to spare.

Head-to-head: This will be their 64th ODI meeting and they have a 30-30 head-to-head record. There were three no results. In the last fifteen matches, Windies have won just four matches.

Sri Lanka will hope for a change in fortunes in the third match.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd ODI match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka

Date: March 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 9:30 AM Local

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

TV Channel: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: FanCode

Elsewhere...

Caribbean: Flow Sports, Flow Sports App

USA: ESPN+

UK: BT Sport

Canada: ATN

Sri Lanka: Rupavahini, Universal Link Ceylon

Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal: FanCode

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd Sports YT, Toffee App

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

All Other Countries: Windies Cricket Youtube

Playing XIs in the last match:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

