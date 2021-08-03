West Indies Vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs PAK Cricket Match

Looking for their first win over Pakistan since April 2017, the Windies are in dire straits. After two wash-outs and a seven-run defeat, West Indies find themselves in a much-win against the visiting Pakistan. (More Cricket News)

The four-match T20I series started with a no-result on July 28 (Wednesday), a match that witnessed only nine overs. Then, despite a brilliant 33-ball 62 from Nicholas Pooran, West Indies could manage only 150/4 in reply to Pakistan's 157/8 on Saturday (July 31). It was followed by another wash-out on Sunday (August 1) with only eight balls possible.

Windies entered the series on a confident note after beating Australia 4-1 in a five-match series.

After losing to England 2-1, Pakistan are looking to seal their fourth series win in five.

Head-to-head

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 12-3 in 17 previous fixtures. Two matches ended in no results.

Series-wise, Pakistan have won all but one in five previous engagements. Windies' lone win was a 1-0 in a one-off meeting, which was also their first bilateral T20I meeting in 2011.

Pakistan have since won 2-0 (2 matches), 30 (3-0), 3-1 (4) and 3-0 (3).

Match and telecast details

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I

Date: August 3 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 8:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport

USA - ESPN+

UK - BT Sport

Canada - ATN

Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd

New Zealand - Sky New Zealand

Australia - Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Middle East, North Africa - Elife TV

Pakistan - Tensports YouT ube

Starting XIs in the third T20I

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Squads

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Arshad Iqbal.

