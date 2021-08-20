August 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: WI Opt To Bowl First, Numan Ali To Start For PAK

Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: WI Opt To Bowl First, Numan Ali To Start For PAK

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd Test between WI and PAK at Sabina Park, Kingston, here. WI lead the series 1-0.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: WI Opt To Bowl First, Numan Ali To Start For PAK
West Indies will start the second Test match looking for series win over Pakistan in more than two decades.
Courtesy: Twitter
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: WI Opt To Bowl First, Numan Ali To Start For PAK
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T20:32:04+05:30

West Indies are coming into this match after posting a thrilling one-wicket win in the first Test match. Sitting pretty on a 1-0 lead, hosts Windies will like to carry forward the momentum from the first Test, while for Babar Azam’s Pakistan they will look for a way to make a comeback and tie the series. With World Test Championship points at stake, Windies will be keen to post a series win. The two sides have met 54 times with Pakistan leading head-to-head record 20-18. Pakistan will have to do all the chasing in this game to force a result. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd Test between WI and PAK at Sabina Park, Kingston, here.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

8:29 PM IST: Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas

8:10 PM IST: West Indies have won the toss and opted to ball first.  Both the teams have made one change each. Pakistan bring in Numan Ali in place of Yasir Shah, while for hosts West Indies Alzarri Joseph replaces Jomel Warrican

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Simone Biles Says, Mental Health Advocacy Part Of Post-Tokyo Olympic Tour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Babar Azam Kingston (Jamaica) West Indies Cricket Team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Live Blog Live Score live Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos