﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  West Indies Vs India: Birthday Boy Ishant Sharma Invokes Zaheer Khan To Avoid 'Milestone' Confusion

West Indies Vs India: Birthday Boy Ishant Sharma Invokes Zaheer Khan To Avoid 'Milestone' Confusion

On his 31st birthday, Ishant Sharma, who is also the most-capped cricketer in the current team, said that it is better to focus on the job at hand to avoid cluttering the mind

PTI 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
West Indies Vs India: Birthday Boy Ishant Sharma Invokes Zaheer Khan To Avoid 'Milestone' Confusion
Ishant Sharma is eight games away from entering the elite '100 Test club'.
AP Photo
West Indies Vs India: Birthday Boy Ishant Sharma Invokes Zaheer Khan To Avoid 'Milestone' Confusion
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T23:21:49+0530

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma is only eight games away from entering the elite '100 Test club' but he doesn't want to lose focus by thinking about the coveted milestone.

2nd Test, Day 4 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

On his 31st birthday, the most-capped cricketer in the current team, said that it is better to focus on job at hand to avoid cluttering the mind.

Also Read: Ishant Becomes Most Successful Indian Pacer Outside Asia

Ishant, who is playing his 92nd Test match, has 277 wickets going into the fourth day and is third in the list behind Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311 wickets).

"I remember few years back, Zaheer was telling me something about 100 Tests but then he didn't also complete the milestone (92 Tests). I mean if I play another 4-5 years, yes I might complete but I don't want to think about it," Ishant, who surpassed Kapil Dev for maximum number of wickets by an Indian pacer outside Asia, told host broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Ishant Scores His Highest Test Score, Fans Go Berserk

"I believe if you start thinking too far ahead, then you can get confused, so it is better to start taking one Test match at a time," said Ishant.

Asked about what are new variations he has brought in his bowling, Ishant said,"Now I am able to move the ball away from the left-hander coming from round the wicket and also get to straighten the deliveries."

Ishant also seemed happy how Jasprit Bumrah has turned out to be a lethal weapon in such a short span of time.

"Boom is fantastic. Even before we are well warmed up into our spell, he is getting five or six wickets. I jokingly tell him that please wait tell we get warmed up," he said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Ishant Sharma Zaheer Khan Kapil Dev Kingston (Jamaica) Cricket India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team Sports
Next Story : ISSF Shooting World Cup: Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar Shoot Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters