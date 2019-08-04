West Indies Vs India, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Breaks Massive Chris Gayle Record

Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in T20Is during the second outing of the three-match series at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

At the start of the series, Rohit needed four sixes to overtake Gayle as the most prolific six-hitter in the shortest format of the game. The Mumbai batsman hit two during India's four-wicket win on Saturday.

On Sunday, Rohit hit the third ball of the sixth over, bowled by Keemo Paul, over deep midwicket to level with Gayle at 105 each. He followed it up with another, off the second ball of the 11th over, bowled by Sunil -- over deep midwicket, again.

He another six off the 1st ball of the 13th over, bowled by Carlos Brathwaite, over deep mid-wicket. He then holed out at deep cover in the 14th over. He made 67 off 51, with the help of six fours and three sixes.

In the process, he also became the batsman with most 50+ scores in the format, overtaking Virat Kohli. Both the batsmen entered the match with 20 50+ scores each.

He now has 106 maximums in 96 matches as against Universe Boss' 105 in 58 matches. Gayle, however, is not part of the Windies T20I squad. Third in the list is New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (103 in 76 matches). They are the only three batsmen to have breached the century mark.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan set the platform with a 67-run stand in 7.5 overs.

India are unchanged while Windies made once change.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed