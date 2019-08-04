﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Blushes As Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Skipper's Mannerism On Rohit Sharma's Cue – WATCH

WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Blushes As Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Skipper's Mannerism On Rohit Sharma's Cue – WATCH

The build-up to the West Indies-India series was dominated by talks of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, courtesy unwarranted social media posts and unconfirmed reports

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Blushes As Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Skipper's Mannerism On Rohit Sharma's Cue – WATCH
Virat Kohli quietly witnessed the dumb charade game played by Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Blushes As Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Skipper's Mannerism On Rohit Sharma's Cue – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-04T17:45:46+0530

While the Indian cricket team was taking the field against the West Indies in the first T20I in Florida on Saturday, a video – featuring skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja – did the rounds on social media to the delight of fans.

(Report | Highlights | Scorecard)

The emergence of the video, featuring both the protagonists and Jadeja, one of the most popular cricketers, indeed helped assuage the fear of rift. It sure looked like a deliberate act, following a pre-determined script with appropriate props. But the post from SPN-Sports, the official broadcasters of the West Indies-India series, was welcomed by fans.

Also Read: Kohli Heaps Praise On Debutant Delhi Boy Saini

In the video, Rohit and Jadeja play dumb charade with the later enacting on the vice-captain's cue. In one act, Rohit used a play card with Kohli's name on it. An impressed Kohli ended up blushing. And the caption read: "What do you think Ravindra Jadeja was trying to communicate with Rohit Sharma about Virat Kohli?"

Also Read: After Saini's Dream Debut, Gambhir Destroys Bedi And Chauhan

Watch it here:

The build-up to the series was dominated by talks of a rift between the skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Fuelled by unwarranted social media posts, rather activities from either camp and unconfirmed reports, the reported rift became a national concern which forced the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to issue statements. Kohli also did his best to present a counter-narrative, but the skipper found himself feeding on the rumour mill by posting a 'squad' photo sans Rohit.

Also Read: Pant Throws His Wicket Once Again, Becomes Target Of Angry Fans

India registered a four-wicket win over the Windies to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja India's tour of West Indies 2019 India Vs West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team West Indies national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Kashmir Anti-Corruption Body Writes To Mehbooba Mufti Over Fraudulent Appointments In J&K Bank
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters