After getting out for a first-ball duck only 24 hours ago, at the same venue, Rishabh Pant played another reckless shot to get out cheaply during the second West Indies vs India T20I match on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Rishabh Pant's scores in the last four outings are – 3 and 1 vs Australia, and 0 and 4 vs Windies.
2019-08-04T22:16:03+0530

After seeing Rishabh Pant's dismissal during the second T20I match against the West Indies at Florida on Sunday, a disgruntled fan quoted a popular England commentator in his Twitter post. It reads, "Rishabh Pant is very talented but He is doing the same mistakes again and again, he should grow up now."

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

After getting out for a first-ball duck only 24 hours ago, at the same venue, the 'talented' player played another reckless shot. He made four runs, thankfully all singles, off five balls, before handing a catch to Kieron Pollard at third man. Oshane Thomas did well to produce a short one, but Pant played a lame shot.

Well, Pant may never grow up. Because Pant only knows attacking play. Patience is not one of his virtues. And in a game like cricket, impatience has no place. So, the growing up is effective out of the equation.

And soon, as expected from ever-vigilant Indian fans, deriding comments flooded social media platforms. One brooding statement, stated or otherwise, which was found was in majority of the comments was a simple question: Has Rishabh Pant taken his position in Team India for granted?

Well, here are the comments:

For the record, Pant's scores in the last four outings are – 3 and 1 vs Australia, and 0 and 4 vs Windies. In 17 matches, his average is 16.92 with the highest score of 58. And we are not talking about his cameos in ODIs.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan laid a solid foundation by scoring 67 runs in 7.5 overs. Then a middle-order collapse, where Pant played sure played his part, followed. Then Krunal Pandya provided finishing touches to help India post a good-looking total of 167/5. But this total is not safe against a moody West Indian outfit, which still has some of the cleanest strikers in the world.

