After seeing Rishabh Pant's dismissal during the second T20I match against the West Indies at Florida on Sunday, a disgruntled fan quoted a popular England commentator in his Twitter post. It reads, "Rishabh Pant is very talented but He is doing the same mistakes again and again, he should grow up now."

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

After getting out for a first-ball duck only 24 hours ago, at the same venue, the 'talented' player played another reckless shot. He made four runs, thankfully all singles, off five balls, before handing a catch to Kieron Pollard at third man. Oshane Thomas did well to produce a short one, but Pant played a lame shot.

Also Read: Rohit Breaks Massive Gayle Record

Well, Pant may never grow up. Because Pant only knows attacking play. Patience is not one of his virtues. And in a game like cricket, impatience has no place. So, the growing up is effective out of the equation.

And soon, as expected from ever-vigilant Indian fans, deriding comments flooded social media platforms. One brooding statement, stated or otherwise, which was found was in majority of the comments was a simple question: Has Rishabh Pant taken his position in Team India for granted?

Well, here are the comments:

Rishabh Pant and the art of throwing away wickets- Now streaming live. #INDvsWI — Archit (@ArchitSareen23) August 4, 2019

English Commentator : Rishabh Pant is very talented but He is doing same mistakes Again and again, he should grow up now.



Hindi Commentator : à¤¬à¤¾à¤² à¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¬

à¤¥à¥ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ !#INDvsWI — Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu25_) August 4, 2019

It's time to bring #SanjuSamson in the mix and give him chances as well. He is a class player who can play aggressively whenever required. #INDvsWI #RishabhPant — Mudit Kohli (@MuDitKoHli21) August 4, 2019

Has Rishabh Pant taken his position for granted in Team India?! Difficult to fathom his approach...#INDvsWI #LaxAttitude @BCCI — Kapil Salve (@KapSalvation) August 4, 2019

When again rishabh pant got out on single digit.... pic.twitter.com/KYhWah1nz2 — Huzaifaryan@07 (@HuzaifAryan) August 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant is Inversely Proportional to MS Dhoni.



"Latter Hits Last Ball Sixes" - DhoniâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ



While Rishabh Pant Pant wants to Hit sixes From Ball 1... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvWI #WIvIND #pant @BCCI #BCCI @msdhoni — Subhasish (@i_mPups) August 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant too immature to play in national colors ! He's super talented but needs to work hard.#INDvsWI — SamiR !! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (New Acc) (@iSamirrr23) August 4, 2019

So again rishabh pant threw his wicket. He is getting valuable chances but he is not getting those chances. A lot more in the lines like sanju Samson and ishan kishan. @RishabhPant17 please play good we expect a lot from u @RishabhPant17#rishabpant #indiavswindies — Kuldeep (@Kuldeep69830626) August 4, 2019

Being selected in all 3 formats when his T20 & ODI numbers are dismal has made Rishabh Pant even more complacent. Wish he spent as much time on his batting and temperament as he spends on his hairstyles.#BCCI #INDvWI #INDvsWI #WIvIND #cricket — MoodKaDude (@rajas_alshi) August 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant is overrated. #INDvsWI



Of you keep giving n number of chances, anyone can have a field day. It is about class and analysis of the game situation. Pant fails miserably at those. — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) August 4, 2019

Rishabh pant continue his formðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sanu Singh (@SanuSin04952320) August 4, 2019

For the record, Pant's scores in the last four outings are – 3 and 1 vs Australia, and 0 and 4 vs Windies. In 17 matches, his average is 16.92 with the highest score of 58. And we are not talking about his cameos in ODIs.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan laid a solid foundation by scoring 67 runs in 7.5 overs. Then a middle-order collapse, where Pant played sure played his part, followed. Then Krunal Pandya provided finishing touches to help India post a good-looking total of 167/5. But this total is not safe against a moody West Indian outfit, which still has some of the cleanest strikers in the world.