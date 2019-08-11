West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Execution Is Key To Winning Cricket Matches, Feels Jason Holder

Ahead of West Indies second ODI fixture Vs India, captain Jason Holder has stated that his side will need to execute their plans in proper plans, which is key to winning cricket matches. Both sides will be facing each other on August 11, in Queen's Park Oval, on 7:00 PM IST.

(MATCH PREVIEW)

"We got plans for everybody, we just got to execute. I think execution is the key part of winning cricket games. We got to be consistent in all three departments," Holder said.

Also, Chris Gayle will be playing his 300th ODI match. "300 games are a lot of games and some of us sitting down imagine to play that many games for West Indies. Congratulations to Chris and we just hope that Chris can get us off to a good start tomorrow," Holder said.

ALSO READ: WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli On The Brink Of Breaking Javed Miandad's 26-Year-Old Record

India whitewashed West Indies in the three-match T20I series, and the first ODI was abandoned due to rain.

"In the contest of world cricket, you just got to be disciplined. We should try to get as deep as possible into their batting line up. Our bowlers are good enough and we have been doing a good job with that. Especially in the World Cup, I think our bowlers did very well in the World Cup," he said.

(ANI Inputs)