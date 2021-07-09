West Indies vs Australia, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st T20I - Likely XIs

Six months down the line the 1-2 loss to India in home series still hurts Australia. Despite criticism from playing XI to team selection coach Justin Langer wants to continue.(More Sports News)

Australia, who cancelled their trip to South Africa immediately after their loss to India due to COVID-10 threat, are now looking for redemption and some match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup as they prepare to take on West Indies in St Lucia in the first T20I.

While in Test and ODIs West Indies are not strong a team they used to be once, but in T20 they are a different beast to conquer.

Led by Kieron Pollard, West Indies are coming from a hard-fought 2-3 loss to South Africa. Windies are ready to host Australia for a five match T20 series followed by three ODIs.

Pollard and Windies will look to get back to winning ways with both teams having enough T20 super stars likely to make it a highly competitive series.

Head-to-Head: The two sides have played 11 times with West Indies winning six. Australia have five wins. In West Indies, the two teams are tied at 2 wins each from four matches.



Match and Telecast Details

Match: 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia

Date: July 10, 2021

Venue: St Lucia

Time: 5:00 AM IST

TV Channels: No channel is likely to telecast match in India

Live Streaming: Fans can catch the action live on FanCode (subscription only)



Full Schedule



T20I series

July 10, 1st T20I, Time: 5:00 AM IST, Venue: St Lucia



July 11, 2nd T20I, Time: 5:00 AM IST, Venue: St Lucia

July 13, 3rd T20I Time: 5:00 AM IST, Venue: St Lucia

July 15, 4th T20I Time: 5:00 AM IST, Venue: St Lucia

July 17, 5th T20I Time: 5:00 AM IST, Venue: St Lucia



ODI series

July 21, 1st ODI, Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 AM IST

July 23, 2nd ODI, Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 AM IST

July 25, 3rd ODI, Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 AM IST



Likely XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy



Full Squad



Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.



West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

