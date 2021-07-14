West Indies Vs Australia, 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WI Vs AUS Cricket Match

West Indies are on a song. With their stars playing the right tune, in unison, it's been a good outing for the Windies against Australia in a World Cup year. They have registered three wins on the trot against the visitors to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (More Cricket News)

Another win in the fourth match, and the Windies will extend their winning streak against the Aussies to seven. Some streak! For the visitors, it's not looking good. The 6-wicket defeat in the third match ensured Australia's fourth series defeat on the trot, after losses against England (1-2), India (1-2) and New Zealand (2-3).

Changes in Windies camp: Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair have been named in the match-day squad as replacements for Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy – who have minor injuries.

Looking at their current form, it's unlikely that the Aaron Finch-led side will be able to stop the rot against a marauding Windies side. But everything is not lost. A win is never far away. A match can always change the course.

Check match and telecast details

Match: 4th T20I cricket match between West Indies and Australia

Date: July 15 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 5:00 AM IST/ 7:30 PM Local (Wednesday)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Playing XIs in the last match

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar.

