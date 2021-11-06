Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Star For Melbourne Renegades

For the third time, Harmanpreet Kaur has been adjudged the Player of the Match in the WBBL.

WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Star For Melbourne Renegades
Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged the player of the match after she smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 65 and then claimed one wicket in an all-round show for Melbourne Renegades.

WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Star For Melbourne Renegades
2021-11-06T13:33:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 1:33 pm

India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating half-centuries to power Melbourne Renegades to a 15-run win over Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League in Adelaide on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Harmanpreet was adjudged the Player of the Match after she smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 65 and then claimed one wicket in an all-round show for the Renegades.

This is the third time she won the award in seven matches.

After Rodrigues hit a 31-ball 52 to set the platform with a 101-run opening partnership with Evelyn Jones (62), Harmanpreet continued the momentum with her six-hitting spree as Renegades posted 207 for four, the second-highest total in WBBL history.

Coming into the crease after Rodrigues was trapped in front of wicket by Jess Jonassen and Courtney Webb (7) was dismissed by Grace Harris, Harmanpreet plundered six sixes and four boundaries to take the team across the 200-mark.

She was dismissed in the last ball of the innings, caught by Courtney Suppel off Nicola Hancock's bowling.

After posting their highest total ever, Renegades returned to dismiss Heat for 192 in 20 overs.

Medium-pacer Ellie Falconer snapped 4 for 29 before Harmanpreet closed out the match, dismissing Nadine de Klerk in the last ball of the Heat innings.

A total of 399 runs were scored during the match, making it the highest aggregate in WBBL history.

Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues Adelaide, Australia Cricket Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Brisbane Heat
