Craig Dawson's acrobatic stoppage-time goal earned Watford a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City as Ben Chilwell's late stunner was cancelled out. (More Football News)

Saturday's contest at Vicarage Road was goalless until the final minute when Chilwell thrashed home a superb strike from just inside the box.

But the Hornets, who beat runaway leaders Liverpool 3-0 in their previous home game, had the final say as Dawson slammed in a sideways scissor-kick from close range for his first Watford goal.

Nigel Pearson's side now sit a point clear of the bottom three, with Brendan Rodgers' Foxes are six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.