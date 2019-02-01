WATCH: The Infamous Underarm Delivery Which Shocked The World 38 Years Ago

38 years ago, on February 1981, cricket witnessed one of the most notorious events during an ODI match between fierce rivals Australia and New Zealand at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Known as the gentleman's game, cricket has always been known for its fair play. But in this particular incident, the Aussies, under the leadership of captain Greg Chappell, indulged in a naughty play to deny their Trans-Tasman neighbours a chance to share the honours.

Kiwis needed six runs from the last ball to tie the match. But at Greg's insistence, his young brother Trevor Chappell delivered the last ball underarm to Brian Mckechnie, which was blocked by the Kiwi batsman.

At that time, underarm deliveries are legal but were not used for the obvious reason – the spirit of play.

That incident prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned underarm bowling.

Relive the incident here, courtesy cricket.com.au:

While commentating, former Australian captain Richie Benaud described the incident as "one of the worst things" he has ever seen on a cricket field.

After 24 years, Glenn McGrath and Kyle Mills revisit the infamous incident in the first-ever Twenty20 international, played between Australia and New Zealand.

It was made famous by Kiwi umpire Billy Bowden, who produced a mock red card. Watch it here:

For the record, cricket umpires don't use cards to penalise transgressions committed by players.