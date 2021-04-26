Watch- Ravindra Jadeja’s Six-Hitting Spree Which Took Chennai Super Kings To Winning Total

April 26, 2021
Poshan
Ravindra Jadeja (62) blasted an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in one over and then grabbed three big wickets in an outstanding all-round display

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
Ravindra Jadeja pummelled 62 off 28 balls and took three wickets as Chennai Super Kings crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai on Sunday.
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-04-26T10:00:37+05:30

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's was the star of the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match pulling off an incredible double - 28-ball 62 and then snaring 3/13.

In the end Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai on Sunday.

Going into the last over, CSK were 154/4 and Harshal Patel had been taken for just 14 runs and had take 3 wickets. Patel was looking on fire. At the most, RCB thought they will concede 15 or 20 runs.

Jadeja almost singlehandedly beat Royal Challengers Bangalore as the all-rounder smashed 37 runs of the last over.

The last over’s sequence read 6,6, 6+1nb, 6, 2, 6, 4.

"Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we've seen significant change in batting and it's worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries," Dhoni said.

The player of the match said that he has never had a better day on a cricket field.

 "Don't think so (if he had a better day). I've been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. Luckily it paid off. It's been a tough job being all-rounder, you have to do all departments," Jadeja said.

Outlook Videos