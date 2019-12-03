WATCH: Mateo's Priceless Reaction To Father Lionel Messi Winning Record Sixth Ballon D'Or

Poshan
﻿
Lionel Messi scooped a record sixth Ballon d'Or, edging past Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, to the joy of his son Mateo which was caught on camera.

Neelav Chakravarti 03 December 2019
When Lionel Messi went to receive his award, Mateo went jumping up and down his seat with a cheerful smile!
Twitter
2019-12-03T13:36:34+0530

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi received his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy, a record by any footballer in history, in Paris on Monday. The Argentine genius beat Virgil van Dijk (second) and Cristiano Ronaldo (third). While Messi fans have gone bonkers since then, it was the player's son who caught the attention of social media with his priceless reaction.

(Football News)

When Messi went to receive his award, Mateo went jumping up and down his seat with a cheerful smile! Also, the official Ballon d'Or handle tweeted, "When your dad became the 2019 Ballon d'Or ! #ballondor."

Messi climbed four spots from his 2018 rankings too this time! Last year, Luka Modric won the prestigious award. Messi recently scored in Barcelona's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. Last season, he notched 15 assists and was LaLiga's top scorer.

Neelav Chakravarti Football Sports
