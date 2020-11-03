Watch Live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: Where To Get Cricket Live Streaming

It's been a story of a magnificent turnaround by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Out of the reckoning after some heart-breaking defeats, David Warner's team is back in the mix and face a must-win game on Tuesday. If SRH can get the better of Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, they will finish level on points (14 from 13 matches) with Kolkata Knight Riders and clinch a spot in the all-important IPL playoffs on better nett run-rate. Three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- have already made the playoffs. After Monday's defeat against Delhi, RCB have finished with 14 points from 13 matches. The third and fourth places will be finally decided by better nett run-rate and SRH (+0.555) have an advantage over RCB (-0.172) and KKR (-0.214). It won't be easy to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have looked the most consistent team in the tournament and a side where players have contributed as per expectation. But SRH have had close encounters with MI and they will back themselves to win on a very important day. (POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)



Live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match will start from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL is being broadcasted live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch SRH vs MI on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels. Live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar. Jio and Airtel also offer live streaming on smart phones.



The last five encounters between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian show some interesting results. Both teams have two wins and one match in May 2019 ended in a tie. The first leg encounter between the sides ended in a 34-run defeat for Sunrisers Hyderabad. As has been their wont in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians rode crucial contributions from six of their top seven batsmen to post 208 for five wickets. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 67.



The SRH reply started well with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow making a brisk start but James Patinson and Trent Boult took two wickets apiece to knock the fight out of the SRH top order. The lack of experience to handle a tough bowling unit resulted in Sunrisers defeat.



But SRH are a transformed unit now. Wriddhiman Saha's introduction as an opener has give the SRH batting both momentum and solidity and Jason Holder's addition has added all-round depth. The West Indian captain has done well with both bat and ball and has perfectly filled the fourth overseas player slot alongside the irrepressible Rashid Khan. Against Mumbai Indians, Warner has to chose between Kane Williamson and Bairstow.



Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three of their last four matches. The wins have come against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The loss has been against Kings XI Punjab. All the SRH wins were extremely convincing ones. And that's what will make Mumbai Indians extra careful about their opponents in Sharjah. Win or lose, MI will stay No. 1 in the standings.



