Virat Kohli To Wear 18 As Indian Cricket Team Gets Shirts Numbered

With India set to begin its World Test Championship campaign in a two-match series Vs West Indies, Virat Kohli's men will be wearing numbered jerseys. It has been revealed via the Indian Cricket Team's Instagram handle.

(WI Vs IND PREVIEW)

The official handle posted the photos through Instagram stories. It has been revealed that Virat Kohli will be sporting number 18. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane will wear number three, Cheteshwar Pujara will wear 25, Mohammad Shami will sport 11, with Kuldeep Yadav assigned 21. Ravichandran Ashwin has been given the 99 number.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will wear the number eight jersey, with Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant sporting 45, 97 and 17. Hanuma Vihari will don number 44.

ALSO READ: Competition In Test Cricket Has Increased: India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli

This comes after ICC gave the green light to the proposal aimed at popularising cricket's traditional format. Although, the ruling was criticized by former players, teams have gone forward with it. In the Ashes, both England and Australia wore numbered jerseys.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: In A First In Test Cricket, England-Australia Jerseys To Have Numbers, Names; Fans Go Crazy

The new trend will be followed throughout the World Test Championship.

India will face West Indies in the first Test of their two-match series in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, from August 22-27.