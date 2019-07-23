﻿
Ashes 2019: In A First In Test Cricket, England-Australia Jerseys To Have Numbers, Names; Fans Go Crazy

The upcoming Ashes series will see England and Australia don jerseys with numbers, names. The Test series starts from August 1.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2019
Ashes 2019: In A First In Test Cricket, England-Australia Jerseys To Have Numbers, Names; Fans Go Crazy
Although, ODI and T20I jerseys have had numbers and names for a long time, Test matches have had to wait for such a change.
Ashes 2019: In A First In Test Cricket, England-Australia Jerseys To Have Numbers, Names; Fans Go Crazy
2019-07-23T13:43:55+0530

Test cricket is en route to see a major change, as Australia and England are set to lineup with names and jersey numbers on white jerseys in the upcoming Ashes series. But it seems that many fans don't like it, and are completely against it!

Although, ODI and T20I jerseys have had numbers and names for a long time, Test matches have had to wait for such a change.

England cricket team's official Twitter handle put a picture of Test skipper Joe Root donned in the new jersey. The picture has been captioned as, "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!"

Cricket fans across the globe have developed contrasting opinions to this development, with many criticising it.

The Ashes begin from August 1, after England's Test match with Ireland.

