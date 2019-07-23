Ashes 2019: In A First In Test Cricket, England-Australia Jerseys To Have Numbers, Names; Fans Go Crazy

Test cricket is en route to see a major change, as Australia and England are set to lineup with names and jersey numbers on white jerseys in the upcoming Ashes series. But it seems that many fans don't like it, and are completely against it!

Although, ODI and T20I jerseys have had numbers and names for a long time, Test matches have had to wait for such a change.

England cricket team's official Twitter handle put a picture of Test skipper Joe Root donned in the new jersey. The picture has been captioned as, "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!"

Cricket fans across the globe have developed contrasting opinions to this development, with many criticising it.

Bollocks!!!!!! — James Strange (@ST84NGE) July 23, 2019

Shocking...keep it all white. One day team too...kit all white — John Finn (@FinnJohnfinn14) July 22, 2019

No, no, no, no, no!!!! It’s not fcuking Association Football!! ðÂÂ¤¬ — FUDGEYðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂº (@Fudgey_UK) July 22, 2019

Not for me! I'm a bit more a traditionalist. Looks decent on the one day stuff and to be fair, it's useful for the tests but prefer the plain back. — Steve âÂÂÂÂ (@Steve_W_1889) July 22, 2019

Looks like a fake shirt you could buy in the Algarve — Jack (@jackbyrne91) July 22, 2019

That is not a very good decision. @ImranKhanPTI should intervene — Umair (@Pakistan354) July 22, 2019

The Ashes begin from August 1, after England's Test match with Ireland.