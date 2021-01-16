Virat Kohli 'Heartbroken' After Pandya Brothers Lose Their Father

India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, led the cricketing fraternity in condoling India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya after they lost their father, Himanshu, on Saturday morning. (More Cricket News)



The senior Pandya was 71 and suffered a heart attack.



Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, and left the bio-bubble to be with his family and perform the last rites. Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament and is preparing for the white-ball series against England. He also left Mumbai. Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.



Kohli took to twitter to offer condolences.



"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two," wrote Kohli on twitter.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who had also captained Baroda, also tweeted his condolences.



"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7," wrote Pathan.

"Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength on these difficult times," wrote Tendulkar.

Irfan Pathan's brother Yusuf, also condoled the death of Pandya brothers' father.

"A loved one passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip," tweeted Yusuf, who also played for Baroda.





