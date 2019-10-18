Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma 'Fast Together, Laugh Together' For Karva Chauth

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are our country's most popular couple. Be it their cute selfies or Anushka cheering for her husband during a match, they have always caught the attention, with many branding them as the "power couple". So it wasn't a surprise to anybody that even Kohli fasted with his wife during Karva Chauth. The batsman took to social media to share a photo of them together and his fans went completely bonkers!

"The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth", tweeted Kohli, with a photo of him with his wife.

The ones who fast together laugh together âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Happy karvachauth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

On seeing the photo, Twitterati went gaga over it, with fans showering their love on the duo. Here are the reactions of the fans:

Aha mtlb virat sir ne bhi fast rakha thaðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤

Perfect coupleðÂÂÂÂ¥ — KOMALPREET KAUR (à¨ÂÂà©ÂÂà¨®à¨²)ðÂÂÂÂ¸ (@smileysandhu78) October 17, 2019

Stay blessed n together always ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Diksha (@imDarya18) October 17, 2019

Couple no. 1 in India. — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) October 17, 2019

hayye main waari jaawaannnðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂ­

you also kept fast for her

champpp so cute

nazar naa lage

uff you two look soooo beautiful ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ­ — Happy Birthday LoveðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ROMEOðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ViratianSam14) October 17, 2019

Even Anushka took to Twitter to share a photo with her husband. "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day . Happy karvachauth to all," she tweeted.

My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day ðÂÂ¥°

Happy karvachauth to all ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gslOUMKPIn — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 17, 2019

Kohli is currently with the Indian team in Ranchi, as they gear up for their third Test match against South Africa in a three-game series. Team India won the first two fixtures. Kohli has revealed that the match is not a dead rubber, as winning gets them 40 points in the World Test Championship.