﻿
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma 'Fast Together, Laugh Together' For Karva Chauth

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective Twitter handles to share photos of them together during Karva Chauth, even mentioning that the cricketer followed the festival's rituals.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2019
Virat Kohli is currently with the India cricket team in Ranchi for their third Test match Vs South Africa.
2019-10-18T15:43:53+0530

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are our country's most popular couple. Be it their cute selfies or Anushka cheering for her husband during a match, they have always caught the attention, with many branding them as the "power couple". So it wasn't a surprise to anybody that even Kohli fasted with his wife during Karva Chauth. The batsman took to social media to share a photo of them together and his fans went completely bonkers!

"The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth", tweeted Kohli, with a photo of him with his wife.

On seeing the photo, Twitterati went gaga over it, with fans showering their love on the duo. Here are the reactions of the fans:

Even Anushka took to Twitter to share a photo with her husband. "My partner for lifetime & beyond  and my fasting partner for the day . Happy karvachauth to all," she tweeted.

Kohli is currently with the Indian team in Ranchi, as they gear up for their third Test match against South Africa in a three-game series. Team India won the first two fixtures. Kohli has revealed that the match is not a dead rubber, as winning gets them 40 points in the World Test Championship.

