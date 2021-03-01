Vijender Singh Set For Pro-boxing Return On March 19 In Goa Aboard Majestic Pride Casino Ship

Undefeated professional boxing star Vijender Singh is set to make his return to the ring on March 19 and this time he will be exchanging fists in Vegas-style boxing on the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa. (More Sports News)



The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship – who have been roped in as the venue partner.



The announcement of Vijender’s opponent will be made soon.



Commenting on his fight Vijender Singh said: “I am really excited to return to the ring. It excites me more to have my fight set-up on a ship. It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout.”



IOS Boxing Promotions, Neerav Tomar said, “This will be a great opportunity for the Indian fans to witness a unique sporting event being organised locally. "

Vijender, 35, the reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019. He has not competed ever since.

This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

