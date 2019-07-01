Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of Cricket World Cup, Mayank Agarwal To Join Team India

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a toe injury and will be replaced by Mayank Agarwal. (POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.

"Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a a senior BCCI official told PTI.

In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.

It is expected that Agarwal will join the squad later this week.

India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.