US Open Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig Pair In Men's Doubles Pre-quarters

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a three-set win over the pair of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France at Flushing Meadows, New York. (More Tennis News)
The 14th seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-3 4-6 6-4 over their unseeded rivals in one hour and 56 minutes on Saturday night.
Bopanna and Dodig converted all three break chances they earned and also saved three of the five break points they faced.
They next face fourth seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, the Australian Open runners-up this season.
Bopanna is the only Indian player surviving in the tournament as Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exited the women's doubles after losing their respective first-round matches.
Mirza also fell at the first hurdle of the mixed doubles event.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India
SL Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan Ton, Tabraiz Shamsi Fifer Demolish Sri Lanka, South Africa Level Series 1-1 - Highlights
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; India Lead England By 171 Runs - Highlights
Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely