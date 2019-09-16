﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Squad For Borussia Dortmund Trip

UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Squad For Borussia Dortmund Trip

After missing the first few games of the season with a calf injury, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League engagement

Omnisport 16 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Squad For Borussia Dortmund Trip
Messi suffered the injury in pre-season and has been unable to feature even as a substitute in Barca's first four LaLiga games of the 2019-20 season.
File Photo
UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Squad For Borussia Dortmund Trip
outlookindia.com
2019-09-16T20:54:47+0530

Lionel Messi is back in the Barcelona squad for the first time this season after recovering from a calf injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Messi suffered the injury in pre-season and has been unable to feature even as a substitute in Barca's first four LaLiga games of the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old returned to training last week and took part in the full session on Sunday, despite coach Ernesto Valverde suggesting prior to Saturday's 5-2 demolition of Valencia that Messi would not be fit enough to face Dortmund.

But ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener, Messi has been named on Barca's squad list, meaning an appearance at Signal Iduna Park is a possibility.

Barca's start to the domestic season has been indifferent without Messi.

While they thrashed Valencia and Real Betis 5-2, those victories came after a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao and either side of a 2-2 draw at promoted Osasuna.

Youngsters Carles Perez and Ansu Fati have been drafted in to help alleviate Barca's injuries woes in attack during Messi's absence, and both players have impressed.

Perez has scored one goal in four outings, while 16-year-old Fati has netted twice and got an assist in just three matches.

Luis Suarez made his return to from a brief absence against Valencia and scored twice off the bench, meaning he could potentially be brought into the starting XI in Dortmund.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Lionel Messi Football FC Barcelona Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Sports
Next Story : Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Future May Depend On English Weather, Says Agent
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters