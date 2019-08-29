﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  UEFA Champions League Group Stage Pots Confirmed

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Pots Confirmed

Real Madrid are in pot two for Thursday's Champions League group stage draw, along with Eredivisie champions Ajax

Omnisport 29 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Pots Confirmed
The draw will be made at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Pots Confirmed
outlookindia.com
2019-08-29T16:58:54+0530

UEFA has confirmed the seedings for Thursday's Champions League draw with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all in pot two. (More Football News)

Champions League holders Liverpool are in the top pot along with fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as league winners Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Also Read: Liverpool Leads 32-Team Champions League Draw

Zenit complete the pot one line-up as the Russian Premier League champions are designated by UEFA to be given a place among the other top seeds.

That means last season's beaten finalists Tottenham go into pot two with the two Madrid clubs, as well as Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica and Ajax – the 2018-19 semi-finalists who beat APOEL in the play-off round to secure qualification.

Also Read: Ajax, Brugge, Slavia Prague Advance To Champions League 

Club Brugge and Slavia Prague also came through the play-off round on Wednesday and they have been placed in the third and fourth pots respectively.

Also Read: European Super League Is A Bad Idea, Says Klopp

The draw will be made at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with the group stage set to get underway in mid-September while this season's final is scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul.

Pot one: Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit

Pot two: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Tottenham, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica

Pot three: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Inter, Valencia

Pot four: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Red Star Belgrade, RB Leipzig, Lille, Atalanta, Slavia Prague, Galatasaray

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport UEFA Champions League Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid FC Barcelona Bayern Munich Chelsea (Football) Football Sports
Next Story : West Indies Vs India: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Hails Jasprit Bumrah's 2nd Innings Spell At North Sound As One Of The Best
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters