Two Tennis Legends And Coronavirus: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Share Special Moment - WATCH

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal represent one of the fiercest rivalries in world sport. But off the court, they remain close friends, and fans got a glimpse of their camaraderie, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

During an Instagram live session, the tennis legends committed to a free-wheeling chat, giving updates on their injury status and also other aspects of their lives and tennis.

Prior to the ATP Tour going on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Federer underwent knee surgery in February and ruled himself out of the clay-court swing.

With Wimbledon cancelled due to the proliferation of COVID-19, tennis will not return until mid-July at the earliest and Federer said the extended break means there is no rush in his recovery.

"I've been hitting it a little bit against the wall," Federer said.

"Rehab with the knee. It's okay. I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower, now it's getting better again, but I have plenty of time.

"So there is no stress, no rush, if there's anything positive, that's the only thing really. At the end of the day I just want the knee to be good, it doesn't matter when I return.

"I feel happy. I think after the second surgery. It's easier the second time around, but I don't need to experience a third one, that's for sure."

When Federer had the chance to quiz Nadal a little, he asked the Spaniard about the origins of him playing left-handed when it has always been said he could play with his right.

"That's just a legend. I can write with the right hand, my basketball skills are with the right, but not in the tennis court and not in football," Nadal replied.

"I started with two hands, backhand and forehand. So probably the people, because I was hitting two backhands, didn't know whether I was lefty or righty."

(With Omnisport inputs)