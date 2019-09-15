Hosts Bangladesh face Afghanistan challenge in the third match of the Twenty20 International Tri-Series at Dhaka today. Bangladesh were lucky to escape with a win in the tournament opener against Zimbabwe, but the Afghans were prolific in their win against the African side. But the Shakib Al Hasan-led side is expected to produce a much-improved show against the Afghans. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the match here.

