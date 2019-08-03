Transfer News: Real Madrid Agree Terms With Donny Van De Beek, Enter Bruno Fernandes Race

Real Madrid want to add a midfielder or two and they have made progress with Donny van de Beek and entered the race for another star.

The LaLiga giants have consistently been linked with Manchester United's Paul Pogba this close season, but it seems their chase of the France international is making very slow progress.

Now, they have reportedly agreed to terms with Ajax star Van de Beek and stunningly entered the race for Bruno Fernandes.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Van de Beek over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder will make the move if Madrid can agree a fee with the Eredivisie champions.

#LaPortada Acuerdo con Van de Beek [sólo falta con el Ajax] pic.twitter.com/Tb3faDnRQ9 — MARCA (@marca) August 2, 2019

However, Marca also say Madrid's move for Van de Beek would not close the door to Pogba.

Having already strengthened in the close season, Madrid are also in the race for Sporting CP star Fernandes – linked with Manchester United and Tottenham – according to Record.

- 'It's war!' reads the cover of Sport, who say Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has insisted his desire is to return to Barcelona. They report the Ligue 1 champions are losing patience with the Brazil forward and will make a decision on the forward's future next week.

Esta es la portada de SPORThttps://t.co/fx9v2uCwjj pic.twitter.com/owD3sOBcZJ — Diario SPORT (@sport) August 2, 2019

- With or without Neymar, Barcelona are making moves. Sport report the LaLiga champions have agreed to a five-year deal with Junior Firpo but are still working to reach a deal with Real Betis for the left-back. Barca will offer around €20million, but Betis are looking for €25m, with variables in the discussion.

- There is also set to be an exit from Camp Nou. Juventus will offer Barcelona €10m plus bonuses for left-back Juan Miranda, but the Spanish side will only accept a deal if a buy-back clause is included.

- Amid continued talks between Manchester United and Juventus regarding a Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap deal, it seems Mario Mandzukic is ready for a switch to Old Trafford. Il BiancoNero reports Juve's Croatian striker is positive about the chance to join the Premier League giants.

- Mauro Icardi's Inter career is over. La Gazzetta dello Sport report Nerazzurri chiefs have told the forward he is no longer wanted at San Siro and should consider offers from Roma and Napoli.

- Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from Roma, but the Serie A side are set to begin talks with the midfielder over a new contract, according to Calciomercato. Juventus and Tottenham are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old.