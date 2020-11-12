Tour Of Australia: Michael Vaughan Makes Bold Prediction, Says India Will Lose Test Series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted that India will lose the upcoming Test series against Australia. And the reason - Virat Kohli's absence. (More Cricket News)

"No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia...The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child...but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the skipper has been already been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli will return home after the first Test, to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Kohli will, however, lead India in the limited-overs matches -- three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Under Kohli, India secured their maiden Test series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) win in Australia during the 2018-19 tour with a 2-1 victory. Then, the Aussies were without their star batsmen, Steven Smith and David Warner, who were serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia on Thursday named Will Pucovski and Cameron Green in their Test squad.

The tour starts with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). ODIs will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

India will then start the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

