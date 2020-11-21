Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma Clears The Air On His Injury Controversy, Puts His Claim 'On Record'

Days after BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly claimed that 'hamstrung' Rohit Sharma was still only 70 percent fit, the opener has said he always knew that the injury was not that serious and he would be battle-ready for the tour of Australia. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, 33, is not part of India's limited-overs squad for the Australia tour and selectors included him in the revised Test squad after he played two IPL games, besides the final. Though Rohit said he was absolutely fine, the BCCI felt he needed more time to recover from his hamstring injury.

READ: Of Lies And Truths - Controversy Over Rohit Sharma's Injury

"I don't know what was going on, to be honest and what all were people talking about. But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with BCCI and Mumbai Indians," Rohit said.

Rohit hit a match-winning knock of 68 off 50 balls in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals. Playing through pain, the skipper helped Mumbai claimed a record-extending fifth title in the UAE.

"Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine," Rohit told PTI. "Just started the process of getting it nice and strong. Before I play the longer format, I absolutely needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone that is left unturned, that's probably the reason, I'm at the NCA."

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About AUS-IND Series

"I told them (Mumbai Indians) that I can take the field since it is the shortest format and I will be able to manage the situation quite nicely. Once I made my mind clear, it was all about focussing on what I needed to do," Rohit added.

But his fitness has become even more crucial since regular skipper Virat Kohli won't be available after the first Test in Australia as his wife Anushka Sharma is expecting.

And it triggered a massive debate over his fitness status, even forcing Ganguly to make a statement as the national landed in Australia for the blockbuster tour.

"Rohit is still 70 per cent [fit]," Ganguly said in an interview with The Week.

The former India captain didn't sound too happy when talking about Sharma turning up for Mumbai while still reportedly recuperating from the hamstring tear in his left leg he suffered during their match against the Kings XI Punjab on October 18 in Dubai.

IN PICS: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals To Win 5th IPL Title

"Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad," Ganguly added.

Talking about the controversy, Rohit said "So for me, it was not a concern what x, y or z was talking about like whether he would make it to Australia."

According to Rohit, all he needed was three and half weeks to get ready for Tests and he fails to understand what the fuss was all about given that the series starts December 17.

"Of course, there is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That's why I didn't go to Australia for the white-ball leg as there are back-to-back games. Around 6 games in 11 days," he said about the limited overs leg beginning November 27.

"So I thought if I get to work on my body for 25 days, I can probably go and play the Test matches. So it was an easy decision for me and I don't know why it became so complicated for others," he wondered aloud.

Rohit is currently doing strength and conditioning work at the NCA in Bengaluru before heading to Australia.

India's tour of Australia starts with the first of three ODIs on November 27, and will be followed by a three-match T20I clash.

The Test series is scheduled to begin with a Day-Night encounter in Adelaide, starting December 17.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine