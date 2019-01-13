A rejuvenated Manchester United's visit to Wembley has already been touted as the audition for the Old Trafford job between visiting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But first thing first, the match-up between the third and sixth place teams in the league is expected to be a goal fest. In their respective previous five league games, the average goals scored are 3.2 for Tottenham and 3 for United.

And not to forget the intensity. The last six league meetings have averaged 4.17 yellow cards.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Tottenham vs Manchester United, EPL Round 22.

Date: January 13 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Referee: Mike Dean

League standings

Tottenham - 3rd with 48 points (21 wins and five defeats with a goal difference of 25)

Man United - 6th with 38 points (11 wins, five draws and five defeats with a goal difference of 11)

Key stats



- Solskjaer could become the first United manager to win the first six games in charge.

- He could equal Matt Busby's United record of winning first five league games in charge.

- Spurs haven't lost consecutive home league games since May 2015.

- Spurs are the only team yet to draw a league game this season.

- Spurs could become the first team since Everton in 1987 to win four consecutive home top-flight matches against United.

- United have lost two of their last three matches at Wembley in all competitions.

- United have won just four of their last 17 league matches in London (D4 L9).

Players to watch out

Harry Kane, Spurs captain will once again lead the attack and with 14 league goals this season, he is in good form. But the real battle will be in the mid-field between Dele Alli and Paul Pogba.

Prediction: Spurs 2-1 United

Likely XIs

Tottenham (4-4-2): Huge Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw; Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic; Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial; Marcus Rashford