July 25, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Qualify For Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinals

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish third in repechage at the Sea Forest Waterway. The semifinals will be on July 27.

PTI 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:56 am
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are the only rowers representing India at Tokyo Olympics.
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

The semifinals will be on July 27.

