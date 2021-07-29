Tokyo Olympics: American Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Tests Positive For COVID-19

July 29, 2021
Kendricks’ father posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition

The flag of the United States is raised during an awards ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters).

